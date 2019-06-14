I’ll Return as Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello Boasts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed optimism that he would return as governor for a second term in office

According to him, he would secure the nomination ticket of his party and emerge victorious in the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state, stressing that all his opponents should prepare for defeat.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after he joined President Muhammadu Buhari to observe Jumat service at the Presidential Villa, Bello said, “I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return as the Governor for another four years, after the November 16 election.

“As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house. So, APC in Kogi state was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu”

“After his demise, l came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today. That is evident in the last outing of the party where we had 25/25, in the State House of Assembly. We also won 7 out of the 9 contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three Senators representing Kogi state in the Senate”, he said.

“So,anybody that is making such noise, does not disturb me , because, in the market place, noise is allowed. You know, in Kogi politics is the loudest, so people must make noise and you can’t stop that.

“But surely, l am very good with my party from the local government to the national level. They know that l am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections in landslide. That l am going to win in the primaries is given by the grace of God, by which ever means, direct or indirect.

“Secondly, in the November Governorship election, we are not just talking of wining, we are looking at the margins. The margin is going to be such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged to go to court.”, he added.

Please follow and like us: