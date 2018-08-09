Illegal Gun Possession: Melaye Again Fails to Appear in Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Dino Melaye has again failed to appear before the court over alleged gunrunning leveled against him and two others.

Following the allegation from Melaye that he was attacked on his way to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital to honour an invitation from the Police, the trial Magistrate Sulyman Abdalah, at the last hearing, fixed Thursday August 9, to kick start the trial.

Upon calling the case, Counsel to Melaye Mr. Yemi Mohammed, who stood in for Chief Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that his client could not be present in court on health grounds.

Following this, Mr. Mohammed presented a medical report to the same effect, a move that was not opposed to by the legal representative of the Kogi State Police Command, Theophilus Oteme.

However, the two suspects charged alongside Senator Melaye Messrs Kabir Seidu, aka Osama; and Nuhu Salihu aka Smally were present in court.

The two accused applied for bail, complaining that they have been suffering for a crime they knew nothing about.

While Magistrate Abdallah adjourned the case till August 21 for the bail applications of the two alleged accomplices, he adjourned the hearing in the case of Senator Dino Melaye to September 20, 2018.

