Illegal University Operator Bags 10 Years Jail Term

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice I. M. Sani of the Federal High Court, Akure has convicted and sentenced one Dr. Martins Olurankinse to ten years imprisonment on a nineteen-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Olurankinse ‘s ordeal followed a petition dated July 22, 2008 from the National Universities Commission, NUC, alleging that he operates an unapproved institution in the name of Open International University, Collombo Sri-Lank, Akure and using the said institution to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting students.

Upon arraignment, defendant pleaded not guilty to the counts when they were read to him.

The defendant was first arraigned before Justice G. C. Okeke but the matter suffered a setback after the Judge retired and the defendant was arraigned afresh on February 28, 2013 before Justice Sani.

After a successful trial with the prosecution presenting four witnesses including one blessing Awogbami Ayobami (one of the victims) and the testimonies of the defence,

Justice Sani found the defendant guilty on five counts and discharged him on fourteen counts because the victims could not come forth to testify.

The judge, consequently, sentenced Olurankinse to two years imprisonment on each of the five counts without option of fine.

The convict is also to restitute the victims.

“The sentence is to run concurrently”, said the judge.

