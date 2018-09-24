W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I’m Grateful to Osun Voters -Adeleke

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, September 24th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The undeclared winner of Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has expressed profound appreciation and gratitude to Osun electorate for their kind support in yesterday election.

In a statement he signed this evening, Senator Adeleke said the widespread support he garnered across the state humbled him, declaring that he was honoured to have won considerable votes across all local governments of the state.

“I sent my appreciation through this medium to Osun voters who find me worthy of their votes. Your votes humbled me and further strengthen my resolve to truly serve our people.

“Despite all the blackmails and persecution, you stand by me, you voted for me and you defended your votes. You adopted me as the rallying point of the redemption movement. Words cannot express the depth of my appreciation”, Adeleke said.

“We will get to the promised land. It started well and it will end in praise to our dear God. Let us rededicate ourselves to the struggle. You have proved that with determination, the most powerful tyrant can be forced to submit to the will of the people. I appreciate you all”, the statement concluded.

 

