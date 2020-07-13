Imbibe Culture of Humanitarian Service to Society —Dr. Ugwu

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A United States of America based Nigerian, Dr. Felix Ugwu, has enjoined Nigerians and other people around the world to always imbibe the culture of humanitarian and philanthropic services especially to the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

Ugwu, who hails from Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, and a management Consultant, stated this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen after hosting inmates at the Catholic church owned Little Sisters of the poor, home for the elderly to a luncheon as part of his birthday celebration.

Dr. Ugwu, stressed the need for people to always assist the needy and vulnerable around them, no matter the level of such help.

He said: “I just like sharing whatever I have with people, particularly the vulnerable or less privileged in the society, because it gives me great joy. Am excited today, celebrating my birthday with this special kind of people, the aged ones.



“So, I’m really glad and excited to have lunch with them on this special day in my life, and I’m also using this medium to call on people to imbibe the culture of sharing, no matter how small. You don’t need to be rich or wealthy before extending hands of sharing to the less privileged persons or vulnerable around you, because there is joy in doing that.

African Examiner recalls that Dr. Ugwu, who equally donated some pharmaceutical items for the hygienic up keep of the elderly men and women, had some time in 2019, visited Parklane hospital Enugu, where he paid the medical bills of some patients who were due for discharge but unable to offset their medical bills.

Speaking with journalists, Rev. Sister Ellen Creed from Ireland, who is in charge of the elderly people’s home, had expressed appreciation to Dr. Ugwu for the kind gesture, saying the centre has been facing huge challenges and hard times occasioned by the COVID-19 global health crisis.

She said it has not been really easy managing the Centre which houses over 50 inmates whose ages rages between 65 to 100 since the Coronavirous lockdown.

Rev. Sister Creed added that the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravaging the entire globe including Nigeria and Enugu state has affected the home adversely, stressing that unlike before the appearance of the dreaded disease, people no longer visit the place on regular basis.

She, however, appealed to the people irrespective of their financial status to always come to the assistance of the home.