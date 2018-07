Imo APC Chieftain Murdered

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of Ideato North local government area of Imo state, Mr. Sunny Ejiagwu, has been murdered by suspected assassins.

He was said to have been killed Friday morning, along Akokwa road in Imo state.

Details later…

