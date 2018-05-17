Imo APC Crisis Rages as Members Call For Izunaso’s Sack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some aggrieved members of the Imo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday staged a protest in Abuja and called for the sack of the party´s National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso.

The APC members who protested at the party’s National Secretariat Abuja, carried placards and accused Izunaso of compromising standards in last Saturday´s local government congress in the state.

A member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly Hon. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, who led the group, accused Izunaso of indirectly working for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to frustrate the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

When asked about his interest with the aggrieved members from Imo, Kassim replied that he had “interest” in their problem.

In a complaint letter dated Thursday, May 17, 2018 and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

The protesters called for a fresh state’s ward congress and other states where there were issues with the exercise.

The letter reads: “We humbly wish to write and formally notify you of our grievances toward the recently-concluded ward congress of the party in Imo.

“The National Organising Secretary of APC, Sen. Osita Izunaso, is bent on causing confusion in Imo to frustrate Rochas Okorocha out of the party.

“We are not comfortable with the development and we demand that he should be sacked immediately.

“We also want to notify the National Working Committee that Sen. Osita Izunaso is playing the script of opposition to deliver South-East for his sole interest.”

Although, the protesters were not allowed to gain access into the party’s secretariat premises, Hon. Kassim found his way in and claimed he has dropped the letter.

