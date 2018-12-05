Imo APC Spokesman Resigns, Blasts Oshiomhole, Describes Party As Cult

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The lingering crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo state chapter has worsened as the state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jones Onwuasoanya resigned.

He descried the APC as a cult and not a political party, just as he accused the former Edo state Governor, and its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of destroying the ruling party in various states of Nigeria, including Imo.

African Examiner reports that the problem of the Imo state chapter of the APC began immediately after the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, made his intention public to hand over power to his son- -In-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, who is also his chief of Staff.

According to Onwuasoanya, the “Chairman left no one in doubt that he was not, from the onset, prepared for the task of serving the interest of members of the Party and upholding the provisions of its constitution, but to institute a most dangerous brand of feudalistic idealism and corrupted form of communism, where the whims of a few override the interest of the majority.”

The ex- Imo APC Spokesman, alleged that Oshiomhole showed a most gruesome disdain for party members, rule of law and democratic norms, preferring instead to serve the interest of a cabal and advance the ambitions of a Lagos Mafia, while promoting and safeguarding his own personal interests and those of few other power hawkers.

Onwuasoanya’s resignation statement reads: “After a careful and sober review of events within our political Party, especially, in the last two months, I have come to the conscientious conclusion that our party, which before now was touted as the beacon of integrity, democracy and fairness, has dangerously veered off from its own Constitution, philosophies and ideological inspirations.

“Our Party has ceased to, in my own considered opinion, be a political party, but a cult, where some well positioned members have formed themselves into a cabal of capons, with a dangerous end in mind for our dear country and its fledgling democracy.

“I am pricked in my conscience anytime I sign off as the state publicity secretary of this party, remembering that this is a party that has woefully failed to manage its internal electoral processes in a manner that may raise hope for our democracy.

” Conversely, this Party has exhibited a most reckless rapaciousness against our democracy and a careless disregard for the sanctity of the ballot.

“I can no longer muster the moral verve to market a political Party, who has left no one in doubt, that its 2019 electoral plans are wholly centered on manipulation of the electoral processes and imposition of unpopular candidates on the people with the full cooperation of the electoral umpire and maybe, security agencies.

” I choose to delink myself from a well-orchestrated plan to institute a most ridiculous form of incompetent hegemony in Imo State and other parts of Nigeria,”

Please follow and like us: