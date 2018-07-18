Imo Assembly Serves Deputy Governor Impeachment Notice Via Newspapers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The impeachment process against the Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has gathered more momentum as the State’s House of Assembly officially served the embattled DG impeachment notice.

The notice which was served on Madumere through a substituted means (Newspaper publications) Tuesday was signed by the Speaker, Acho Ihim and 13 other State’s Lawmakers.

The impeachment notice was titled, “Notice of gross misconduct,”; outlined the alleged misconduct and addressed to DG.

The notice of impeachment according to the Speaker was in pursuant of Section 188(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution.

It reads in part: “Take notice that pursuant to Section 188(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution, I Right Honourable Acho Ihim, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Imo State of Nigeria, do hereby serve upon you Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor, Imo State of Nigeria, the notice of misconduct, duly issued under the hand of not less than one-third of the members of the Imo State House of Assembly.”

The Lawmakers who signed the notice included: Ugonna Ozuruigbo (Nwangele); Chinedu Offor (Onuimo); Ikechukwu Amuka (Ideato South ); Lawrence Duruji (Ehime Mbano); Uche Ejiogu (Ihittte Uboma); Henry Ezediaro (Oguta); Maxwell Odunze(Orlu) and Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North).

Other Lawmakers who appended their signatures in the notice were: Chika Madumere (Nkwerre); Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba); Nogozi Obiefule (Isu); Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West) and Arthur Egwim (Ideato North).

The notice was served amidst protest by the supporters of Madumere. His supporters were seen Tuesday marching through major roads in Owerri, the state capital, chanting their opposition to the planned action of the Lawmakers, believed to be instigated by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The DG reportedly crossed the redline for opposing Okorocha’s choice of his Chief of staff and son-in-law Uche Nwosu as his successor.

