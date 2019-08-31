Imo Government Commences Talks with FG Over Upgrade of Sam Mbakwe Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Government has commenced moves to engage the Federal Government towards upgrading and expansion of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri in order to boost aviation activities and economic growth of the state

Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha made this known when the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Mr. Allen Onyema paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Owerri, Imo State capital

Governor Ihedioha who stated that he has had preliminary discussions with the re-appointed Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sariki added that the state government would formally approach the federal government towards ensuring that the Imo Airport is opened substantially and developed to international standard towards meeting the basic aviation needs of the nation

Noting that transforming Imo Airport into a major international gateway and aviation hub is a key component of his rebuild agenda he stated that, “federal government would find in Imo government responsible enough to partner with towards developing the aviation sector in the state”

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Onyema stated that his mission was to identify with Governor Ihedioha because of his evidence-based determination, genuineness and commitment towards turning Imo State around and making it the economic boom of the region

He told Ihedioha that one of the fastest ways of making Imo an economic hub is to develop the Imo Airport to an international standard such that big aircraft can conveniently land and turn-off.

He stated: “Once the state government gets the aviation sector right, Imo will become a hub of economic activities. What the government needs to do is to expand the runaway of Imo Airport so that huge planes such as Tripple 7 can land and turn-off”

” Once this is done international airlines will find Imo Airport valuable, businesses will thrive, your government can create over 10,000 jobs within the shortest possible time”.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting his airline approval to go to China, Dubai, United States, United Kingdom and other parts of the world

Dr. Austin Uganwa, CPS to the Governor (Acting)

