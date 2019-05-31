Imo: Ihedioha Freezes Bank Transactions On Govt Accounts

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than 24 hours the new Imo State governor, chief Emeka Ihedioha, took over mantle of leadership of the state, he has announced the freezing of all bank’s accounts of the state government.

He directed that all banks that have relationship with the State Government should not honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or any other form.

Ihedioha, in a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said no financial mandates or any form of financial instruction should be treated.

“All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold” the stated read.

“This directive covers, but not limited to, all the accounts of Ministries, Departments, Parastatals, Local Government councils, Quasi-government Agencies, and all revenue generating organs of government.

“Banks and non-bank financial institutions are to take note and ensure compliance as the state government will not be responsible for any disbursement effected contrary to this directive.”

According to the statement, the directive will remain in force until otherwise advised, adding that “heads of government agencies, departments, parastatals, permanent secretaries and relevant officers will be held responsible for any breach. This directive takes effect immediately.” he warned

Please follow and like us: