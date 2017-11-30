Imo Lawmakers Suspend House’s Clerk

IMO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Clerk of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Chris Duru has been suspended.

The suspension is another twist to the ongoing crisis between the 27 legislators of the State’s Assembly and the State Governor Rochas Okorocha. The suspended Clerk is perceived by the lawmakers as the Governor’s stooge.

At the resumed plenary Thursday, 22 out of the 27 lawmakers who have since refused to receive the State’s 2018 budget presentation by the Governor Okorocha, supported the motion which suspended the Clerk of the House with immediate effect.

The Lawmaker also claimed that the Clerk was suspended as he is considered to be the loyalist of the Speaker; Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim who they alleged was protecting the interest of the Governor in the ongoing crisis.

The lawmakers disclosed that they suspended Mr. Duru over alleged “gross under-performance,” which they claimed was against their interest.

The Thursday’s session plenary was held amid fear and tension.

