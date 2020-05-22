Imo PDP Suffers Another Setback as Spokesman Decamps to APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has suffered another setback, as its publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Opara on Thursday resigned his membership from the party and joined the ruling All progressive Congress (APC).

He announced his resignation via a letter he addressed to the state chairman of the party, in which he expressed appreciation to the state and national leadership for offering him the opportunity to serve.

Recall that immediately after the former Imo Governor, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, of the PDP was ousted from office by the Supreme court few months ago, the state chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ezekwem, dumped the party for the ruling APC.

Shortly after the chairman’s defection, a good number of political office holders in the state, particularly members of the state House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Hon. Collins, elected under the platform of the PDP, equally decamped to the ruling party.

Opara, a close ally of the sacked governor, Ihedioha, did not give reason for his action. He served as the party’s spokesman for four years.

The two-paragraph resignation letter reads: “With honour, I, Damian Opara, the state Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party ,Imo State chapter, with due respect resign as the State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Imo State chapter with immediate effect.

It added: “I thank the party for the opportunity given to me to serve as the Imo State chapter Publicity Secretary.”

However, an aide to governor Hope Uzodinma, Mr. Modestus Nwamkpa, confirmed that the former PDP spokesman in the state, had joined the ruling APC, saying, yes, “the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Damian Opara has resigned. He is now a son of APC.”

Reacting to the development, some PDP chieftains in the state who spoke to our correspondent, described the defectors as “food is ready politicians” who are only interested in what gets into their pockets.