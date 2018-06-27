Imo Police Command Arrests 2 Suspects Over Monarch Murder

By Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the death of Eze Brendan Ibekwe, the traditional ruler of Mgbe autonomous community in the Orlu Local Government Area of the South Eastern State.

The Command’s Spokesman Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed this to newsmen Wednesday in Owerri, the State capital saisd Eze Ibekwe was assassinated on Sunday June 24, 2018 by suspected gunmen in his community while his body was found on the Orlu-Owerri highway.

Enwerem added that the State’s Commissioner of Police CP Mr. Dasuki Galadanchi, had directed the command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department CIID to take over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri, has expressed his concern over the murder of the monarch.

He described the incident as a sacrilege – for a traditional ruler to be murdered by gunmen.

Ohiri called for thorough investigation into the matter, demanding that the killers must be brought to book.

