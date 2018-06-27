W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Imo Police Command Arrests 2 Suspects Over Monarch Murder

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

By Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the death of Eze Brendan Ibekwe, the traditional ruler of Mgbe autonomous community in the Orlu Local Government Area of the South Eastern State.

The Command’s Spokesman Mr. Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed this to newsmen Wednesday in Owerri, the State capital saisd Eze Ibekwe was assassinated on Sunday June 24, 2018 by suspected gunmen in his community while his body was found on the Orlu-Owerri highway.

Enwerem added that the State’s Commissioner of Police CP Mr. Dasuki Galadanchi, had directed the command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department CIID to take over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri, has expressed his concern over the murder of the monarch.

He described the incident as a sacrilege – for a traditional ruler to be murdered by gunmen.

Ohiri called for thorough investigation into the matter, demanding that the killers must be brought to book.

AFRICAN EXAMINER has on Tuesday reported the sad development. http://www.africanexaminer.com/tension-in-imo-over-killing-of-monarch-by-unknown-gunmen/

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44663

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/imo-police-command-arrests-2-suspects-over-monarch-murder/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

RUSSIA – FIFA 2018 World Cup

(Jun 14, 2018 – Jul 15, 2018)
---
CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE AND RESULTS OF ALL THE WORLD CUP MATCHES

***********************************************************

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts