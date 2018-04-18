Imo Police Disown Policemen Who Shot 2 At Wedding Ceremony

From Ignatius Okpara

IMO, NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo state Police Command has hinted that the two policemen who allegedly shot two persons during a traditional wedding at Anara, in Isiala Mbano council Area of the State last weekend are not its men, but from Ekiti State, South-West Nigeria.

It said the policemen did not obtain clearance from the Imo Command to be at the event as courtesy demands.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports there was tension in the area, immediately the news of the police shooting filtered into the community.

Reacting to the incident Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, the state police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Andrew Enwerem, said the Commissioner of Police CP, Chris Ezike, had ordered investigation into the matter.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, “The policemen came from Ekiti State and ran away from the scene after the atmosphere became charged as violent youths attempted to mob them.”

Guests at the ceremony our Correspondent gathered, following the incident were forced to abandon the event and run for their lives.

The Policemen, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were said to have escorted two prominent persons to the wedding.

Two of the victims who were seriously injured were later identified as Ikechukwu Onwudiwe of Umunchi, Community in the Isiala Mbano local government area and Uzochukwu Ogbuhuruzo of Ezumuoha, in the same council area.

After committing the offence, the trigger-happy policemen were reportedly whisked away by members of the bride’s family who prevented mob from lynching them.

While one was shot in the hand and waist, the other victim’s hand was shattered by bullets.

The victims, who became unconscious, were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu.

