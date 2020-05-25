Imo Police Nab 2 Notorious Kidnappers, Armed Robbery Kingpin

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to the Imo State Police Command, South-East, Nigeria, have apprehended two notorious kidnappers who disguised themselves as personnel of the Department for State Security Service (DSS).

The suspects, Identify as Kingsley Ogugwo and Ibrahim Mohammed, were nabbed Sunday at Apani Community in Ikwerre Council Area of Rivers state, South- South Nigeria, after they abducted one Musa Inusa at Umuapu\ Ohaji Egbema community of Imo state

Imo state Police Command Spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the arrest in Owerri, said the suspects have confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court at the end investigations.

It was gathered that the victim was stopped on the highway by his abductors while on his way to Imo state from Rivers.

The security men recovered from the suspects, an oxblood Toyota Camry Car with Reg. No. FST371EC, as well as a cash sum of N37,500 (thirty-seven thousand, five hundred naira) belonging to the victim.

Other items recovered included, an improvised black stick which served as a riffle gun and the victim’s Infinix phone.

Similarly, the command said it nabbed a deadly armed robbery kingpin, whose name was given as Chukwuemeka Nnane popularly known as ‘(No Stain’), who has been terrorising the state and environ at the weekend.

According to Ikeokwu, the 31-year-old suspect, who has since confessed to series of crimes carried out in the state, belongs to a notorious gang known as ‘Ebuka Ukachukwu or Small Witch Gang’ earlier declared wanted by the police.

However, the commissioner of police in the state , Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, had also while briefing newsmen in Owerri, weekend, warned criminal elements operating in the area to better quit the unholy job, and look for better legitimate means of livelihood, or be ready to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.