Imo Senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu Dies

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, December 18th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of Imo North Senatorial District is dead.

The immediate past Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha confirmed the death to reporters at the Senate Wednesday.

He was said to have slumped in the toilet while taking his bath and subsequently rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was confirmed dead.

