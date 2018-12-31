Imo Senator to Okorocha: Leave APC and Join Your Defeated Son-in-Law in AA Party

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator representing Imo North senatorial district of Imo state, South- East Nigeria, in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS), Chief Benjamin Uwajimogu, has advised the Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and join his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, in his new party Action Alliance, AA.

The lawmaker, a former ally of Okorocha, and APC candidate for Imo North in the 2019 pols, also described the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, as God-sent for ending Okorocha’s third term bid via his son-in law .

The Senator described Okorocha as a drowning man, adding that there was no way the Governor can realise his dream of making Nwosu Imo Governor.

Speaking with newsmen weekend, the lawmaker said: “I’m happy that the burden called Uche Nwosu is removed from Imo APC’s neck.

“Okorocha has boasted that he will work to actualise his third term bid in AA, but that is the words of a drowning man.

“Okorocha and his cohorts are leaving in fool’s paradise to believe that he can realise his ambition through another platform.

“I think the best he should do is to leave APC completely and join his son in-law in AA to test their popularity instead of dwelling on false hope.” he stated.

“The game is over for him and his co-travelers who think that the state was in their pockets.

“Imo people will remain grateful to Adams Oshiomhole as God-sent for helping them to end Okorocha’s third term bid.”

African Examiner reports that the lawmaker and some chieftains of the APC in Imo state, have been at logger head with Okorocha, over his earlier alleged plan to impose his son-In-law as candidate of the party during its last primary election.

