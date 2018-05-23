ImpactHER Trains Women to Scale up Business, Access Institutional Capital

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non profit, female centric organisation, ImpactHER, has successfully concluded the training of female African entrepreneurs on how to access finance from corporate organisations for the growth of their business. The training conference held last week in Canton Concourse, Maroko, Lagos, saw over 100 women engaged in different lines of business in attendance.

In her remarks, Founder, ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, explained that the foundation was created to help bridge the financing gap inhibiting female African entrepreneurs in their quest for entrepreneurial success. “It is to help prepare African female entrepreneurs to access institutional capital to fund and grow their businesses,” she said.

ImpactHER, is a nonprofit organization aimed at training women on how to build scalable businesses and be investor-ready. The conference organised with support from Google Digital Skills for Africa, and Haptics, offered them the opportunity to meet with great business experts and coaches who took them through ways to build scalable businesses and be investor-ready, and also addressed some of the diverse issues faced by Nigerian female entrepreneurs.

Addressing the women at the event, the Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, used the opportunity to introduce to them some special products available to female-led businesses, and advised them on practical ways through which they can access debt financing from banks and other financial institutions.

In her presentation, one of the facilitators and Regional Head, Africa Venture Capital, International Finance Corporation, World Bank, Wale Ayeni, revealed to the participants myriad of business funding opportunities which they could tap into in order to take their businesses to the next level.

On her part, Founder, Nuts About Cakes, Mrs. Olanike Majekodunmi, shared with the women, practical tips on how to build best-in-class businesses, amongst others.

