Impressive Real Madrid Retain Champions League Title

Real Madrid wrote another page in the club’s gilded history on Saturday as they became the first team to retain the Champions League in its modern expanded format.

This current Blancos side also confirmed their place as one of this competition’s best-ever teams by easing to a 4-1 win over Juventus at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

After an even first half in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s crisp strike was canceled out by Mario Mandzukic’s breathtaking and acrobatic volley.

Zinedine Zidane’s men took control after the break. Casemiro’s deflected effort put Madrid ahead and Ronaldo then quickly ended the contest with his second of the night before substitute Marco Asensio capped the night late on.

Juve put on an impressive showing in the first 45 minutes but they were blown away when Real upped the tempo after the break and skipper Sergio Ramos lifted what was their third Champions League trophy of the past four years./ESPN

