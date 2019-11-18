In Kogi, INEC Says 30 Missing Elections Staff Found

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The missing ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), in Kogi State Governorship election have been found.

The staff, numbering 30, were reported found around 1am Sunday during the final collation of results in Olamaboro local government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, confirmed the development in a statement issued Sunday.

Oyekanmi said: “We can now confirm that all the 30 ad-hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi Governorship election and posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area have been accounted for,” “The staff are safe, sound and back in their respective homes”.

He recalled that the staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some suspected armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of polls.

Mr Oyekanmi disclosed that the INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.

“They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started

“The collated election results at Local Government Level are now being announced at the State Collation Centre at the Commission’s State Office in Lokoja,” the statement confirmed.

