Photos: Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Arrives Lagos

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50933
Name (required)
Mail (will not be published) (required)
Website
Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.
−
five
=
The Guardian
Punch
The Nation
The Sun
Peoples Daily
Vanguard
The Authority
Business Eye
African Examiner is an online news website:
Contact Info:
Publisher/Editor-in-Chief: Oludare Sunday Fase
Email: editor@africanexaminer.com, sundayfashe@gmail.com
USA Address: P.O. Box 2945, Baltimore, MD 21229, USA
Nigeria: 4 Atanda Pratt Street, Ifako, Ijaiye, Lagos, Nigeria
Telephone: USA: +1-443-904-1239;
Nigeria: +234-802-328-9053 +234-809-111-3268.
Please direct all enquiries to: +1-443-904-1239
© 2020
African Examiner. All Rights Reserved.
Log in