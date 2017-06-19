W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

In UK, One Killed, Several Injured as Van Runs Over  Muslim Worshipers

Monday, June 19th, 2017

A man has died and eight people have been injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians near a north London mosque.

The van mounted the pavement and struck a group of people just after midnight near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road. A 48-year-old man has been arrested.

Prime Minister Theresa May said police were treating it “as a potential terrorist attack”.

The Muslim Council of Britain said a van intentionally ran over worshippers.

An eyewitness called Abdul told the BBC he saw a man come out the van “and then he was shouting ‘where are all the Muslims? I wanna kill all Muslims.’ Literally he said that”.

Counter terrorism officers are at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

 

