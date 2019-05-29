Inauguration: Buhari, Osinbajo Sworn-in for Second Term

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo have been sworn-in as the new Nigerian Leaders but without much of the characteristic funfair known with such high-profile events.

Besides the traditional riding on a motor arcade; inspection of guard of honour and official taking of oath office, the re-elected President did not read any inaugural address.

The first speech after taking the oath of office is always deep, historic and to a large extent, serves as a window to the operational policy and guideline of every new administration.

It would be recalled that it was in the President Buhari’s inaugural speech in 2015 that he declared ‘’I Belong to Everybody and I Belong to Nobody’’. The assertion gave impression that the President determined to be totally independent in his policy and political decision making.

Also, the attendance of the VIPs was also different from the previous similar events.

For instance, former Presidents – Olusegun Obasanjo; Goodluck Jonathan and a former Military President Ibrahim Babangida were conspicuously absent at the inauguration which held Wednesday at the popular Eagle Square, FCT Abuja.

However, the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives among other top government functionaries attended the inauguration.

Buhari and Osinbajo took their oath one after the other in company of their wives – Aisha and Dolapo respectively.

The Federal Government (FG) has announced earlier that Wednesday inauguration would be low-keyed, while added that the Democracy day would be marked on June 12.

