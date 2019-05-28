Inauguration: Ganduje Appoints 11 Female Permanent Secretaries in Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of 11 female Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba, in Kano Tuesday indicated that the appointment was in compliance with the National Policy on Women that reserves 30 per cent for women under the affirmative action guidelines.

The Commissioner said the gesture was also in pursuit of his policy to empower and promote the cause of women in the state.

He added that since inception, the administration had favoured women in the state in terms of appointment and economic empowerment.

Garba reaffirmed the commitment of Ganduje to continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at promoting the cause for women development.

‘’Women will be given their rightful position in the scheme of things as we get set for the second term in office in terms of appointment into key positions.

“They will also be given special consideration in empowerment, initiation policies and programmes aimed at improving their livelihood through the strengthening of women related programmes,’’ the Commissioner said.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the government to the cause of women development by ensuring effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders on women development.

A total of 36 permanent secretaries were appointed and sworn in by the Governor Sunday, May 26./NAN

