Incredible: 75 Year Old Man In Police Net For Defiling Minor In Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 75 year old man identified as one Moses Eze has been arrested by operatives of the Enugu state criminal investigations Department of the police Command over his alleged involvement in the defilement of a five year old girl.

The state police Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner weekend in Enugu said the suspect who hails from Azuebo Eha-Ndiagu Eha Alumona in Nsukka local Government Area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria, ” defiled a five year old girl identified as one Ogechukwu Olowu after allegedly luring victim to the bush .

“The victims mother had sent her on errand on that fateful day with her friend whom the suspect equally dispatched to go and buy something before embarking on the act.

According to Amarizu, the commissioner of police Ahmad Abdurrahman has directed for a full scale investigations into the unfortunate incident, just as the suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations.

Please follow and like us: