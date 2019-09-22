W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Incredible: 75 Year Old Man In Police Net For Defiling Minor In Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, September 22nd, 2019

From  Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 75 year old man identified as one Moses Eze has been arrested by operatives of the Enugu  state criminal investigations Department of the police Command over his alleged involvement in the defilement of a five year old girl.

The state police Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner weekend in Enugu  said the suspect who hails from Azuebo Eha-Ndiagu Eha Alumona in Nsukka local Government Area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria, ” defiled a five year old girl identified as one   Ogechukwu Olowu after allegedly luring victim to the bush .

“The victims mother had sent her on errand on that fateful day with  her friend whom the suspect equally dispatched to go and buy something before embarking on the act.

According to Amarizu, the commissioner of police Ahmad Abdurrahman has directed for a full scale investigations into the  unfortunate incident, just as the suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49523

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/incredible-75-year-old-man-in-police-net-for-defiling-minor-in-enugu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement

Zenith Bank Advertisement

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts