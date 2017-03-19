INCREDIBLE: Medical Doctor Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was a disaster in Lagos Sunday evening as a man parked his car on the third Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagoon.

The sad incident reportedly occurred around 4.50 pm. The man who was identified as Orji is said to be a Medical doctor.

Orji was riding in his Nissan SUV jeep, with registration number LND 476 EE, heading towards third Mainland bridge via Adekunle, when he ordered his driver to park, after which he alighted and subsequently jumped into the Lagoon.

Already, the Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Kehinde Adebayo, has confirmed the incident.

Similarly, the agency’s General Manager Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu confirmed that investigation would be conducted on the sad development by the appropriate authorities.

Efforts to recover the man by the emergency workers and local divers are still ongoing.

