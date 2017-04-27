INEC Commences Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at its Local Government offices.

INEC which confirmed that the exercise would remain all year round said the exercise was meant for the citizens who turned 18 years of age after the last registration exercise; or those who for one reason or another could not register in the previous exercises.

”The 2010 Electoral Act (as amended) mandates the Commission to carry out CVR nationwide and to make available to every political party within 60 days. After each year, the names of the addresses of each person registered during that year” the electoral body clarified.

The Commission restated that CVR would be carried out in the Local Government Area offices or at such other locations within the Local Government Areas as may be designated by the Commission, adding that the list of such centres for the ”CVR Exercise shall be publicized in the Local Government Areas”.

The exercise INEC specified in a statement would hold at the designated centres between the hours of 9.00am and 3.00pm daily – Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

”The Preliminary Register of Voters (PRV) shall be displayed for public scrutiny at registration Centres at the end of every quarter before printing of PVCs. The Registration Area Officers (RAOs) will print the list of registered voters for the quarter and display same at the Registration Centres for 7 days. The Register shall be clearly marked Preliminary Register of Voters” INEC confirmed.

While informing that the Commission has approved the redistribution of equipment for smooth kick off of the CVR Exercise and on the first day of the exercise, the INEC boss Prof Yakubu Mahamud is expected to flag off the exercise in FCT, while the National Commissioner will flag-off the exercise at their various zones.

