INEC Constitutes Committees to Review Electoral Constituencies, Diaspora Voting, Others

Ayodele Afolabi, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has constituted an eight -man Committee on the Review of Electoral Constituencies in Nigeria, as well as four (4) other key Committees to assist the Commission in its quest to improve on the electoral process.

In a letter signed by the Acting Secretary to the Commission, Musa H. Adamu, dated 16th January, 2017, the Commission, also set up an eight-man Committee on the Review of Polling Units and Registration Areas; a six-man Committee on Review of the Suppressed Constituencies; a seven-man Committee on the Review of GIS Laboratory; and a ten-man Committee on the Review of Diaspora or Out-of-Country Voting (OCV).

The Committees were constituted with different terms of reference and are expected to submit their reports to the Commission within six (6) weeks with periodic reports at intervals.

