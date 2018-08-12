INEC Declares APC Candidate Winner Of Katsina North Senatorial Bye-Election

INEC Declares APC Candidate Winner Of Katsina North Senatorial Bye-ElectionFeatured, Latest News, News, Politics Sunday, August 12th, 2018
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Saturday bye-election conducted in the Katsina North Senatorial District.
INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Hudu Ayuba-Abdullahi announced the result early hours of Sunday in Daura.
While the winner scored 224,607 votes, his brother and the flagbearer of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP Alhaji Kabir Babba Kaita polled a total of 59,724 votes
Prof. Abdullahi said the total number of registered voters was 864,046, while the number of accredited voters was 308,500.
The total votes cast according to him were 294,050, out of which 287,155 votes were counted as valid and 10,891 rejected.
A total of six political parties contested for the seat, which became vacant after the death of Senator Bukar Mustapha in April this year.
Apart from the APC and PDP, the other parties that participated in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN) and MPN.
Katsina North Senatorial District is the home district of President Muhammadu Buhari, now away to London on a vacation.
In all, the APC candidate won in 12 local councils that make up the senatorial district.
The Full Result is as follows:
Daura LG
No of registered voters – 76559
No of accredited voters – 23272
APC – 18436
DA – 45
GPN – 566
MMN – 18
MPN – 26
PDP – 3228
Total valid votes – 22309
Rejected – 501
Total votes cast – 22810
Ingawa LG
No of registered voters – 76020
No of accredited voters – 23146
APC – 17036
DA – 111
GPN – 63
MMN – 44
MPN – 80
PDP – 4005
Total valid votes – 21339
Rejected – 902
Total votes cast – 22241
Dutsi LG
No of registered voters – 56912
No of accredited voters – 19007
APC – 13868
DA – 31
GPN – 25
MMN – 9
MPN – 31
PDP – 3930
Total valid votes – 17894
Rejected – 465
Total votes cast – 18359
Sandamu LG
No of registered voters – 65445
No of accredited voters – 25421
APC – 18834
DA – 20
GPN – 11
MMN – 6
MPN – 7
PDP – 4610
Total valid votes – 23488
Rejected – 553
Total votes cast – 24041
Mani LG
No of registered voters – 92544
No of accredited voters – 31048
APC – 20479
DA – 127
GPN – 98
MMN – 55
MPN – 113
PDP – 7017
Total valid votes – 27889
Rejected – 1295
Total votes cast – 29184
Mashi LG
No of registered voters – 83663
No of accredited voters – 32987
APC – 20927
DA – 168
GPN – 82
MMN – 84
MPN – 133
PDP – 8653
Total valid votes – 300042
Rejected – 1698
Total votes cast – 31745
Zango LG
No of registered voters – 62378
No of accredited voters – 18528
APC – 14175
DA – 23
GPN – 34
MMN – 8
MPN – 19
PDP – 3057
Total valid votes – 17316
Rejected – 655
Total votes cast – 17971
Kankia LG
No of registered voters – 62196
No of accredited voters – 23509
APC – 16653
DA – 42
GPN – 27
MMN – 6
MPN – 23
PDP – 5366
Total valid votes – 22117
Rejected – 1055
Total votes cast – 23172
Baure LG
No of registered voters – 92346
No of accredited voters – 36770
APC – 28271
DA – 105
GPN – 46
MMN – 19
MPN – 44
PDP – 5674
Total valid votes – 34159
Rejected – 1432
Total votes cast – 34159
Kusada LG
No of registered voters – 51019
No of accredited voters – 18349
APC – 12331
DA – 32
GPN – 18
MMN – 20
MPN – 42
PDP – 4783
Total valid votes – 17226
Rejected – 658
Total votes cast – 17884
Bindawa LG
No of registered voters – 76924
No of accredited voters – 29584
APC – 22234
DA – 43
GPN – 40
MMN – 16
MPN – 63
PDP – 5549
Total valid votes – 27945
Rejected – 1023
Total votes cast – 28968
Mai’adua LG
No of registered voters – 68049
No of accredited voters – 26869
APC – 21363
DA – 49
GPN – 56
MMN – 58
MPN – 52
PDP – 3852
Total valid votes – 25430
Rejected – 654
Total votes cast – 2608
Meanwhile, the PDP district Returning agent, Malam Habibu Suleiman has alleged that the bye-election was characterized with irregularities.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=45402