INEC Deploys 26,000 Ad Hoc Staff For Kogi, Bayelsa Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) says it has deployed 26,000 ad hoc staff for the Nov. 16, Kogi and Bayelsa governorship poll.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said this during a visit to the commission’s office at Koton-Karfe in Kogi on Thursday.

“I want to tell you that for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship poll, each of the 26,000 school staff that will work on Election Day is going to receive a letter of appointment.

“That letter will among other things give a detailed breakdown of the allowance that each ad hoc staff is entitled to and a procedure for complain in case there are issues.

“So, no ad hoc staff will go into election without knowing exactly what his entitlements are,” he said.

Yakubu expressed satisfaction that non -sensitive materials had been delivered in most Local Government Areas (LGAs) ahead of the election.

He said that the offices were only waiting for card readers and sensitive materials for the election.

He urged the staff to ensure that they keep their eyes on the providers of transportation having signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) to convey election materials.

He said that the commission was committed to opening polling units at 8 a.m., and told the staff that there should be no excuses.

“I can see from the arrangement you have made, I am confident that you will beat that target.

“We don’t want Nigerians to wait for us, we want officials of the commission to wait for voters come on Election Day,” he said.

Yakubu said adequate arrangements had been made with boats and canoe owners to transport election materials to communities along the river.

The Chairman said INEC had discharged its obligation adding all money required for the election has been released.

“We will keep our eyes open to ensure that all ad hoc staff are paid fully and promptly for the election and keep our eyes on the process too,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Mansur Suliaman ,INEC Electoral Officer, Koton-Karfe LGA said the area has a total of 53,590 registered voters ,11 registration areas ,67 polling units and 32 voting points.

Suliaman said that immediately the commission released the time-table for the election, series of events were organised including security meetings.

He said that 2745 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) were received,247 were issued and 2,498 were uncollected.(NAN)

