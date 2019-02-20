W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

INEC Failure: Election Result Sheets for Kwara Found in FCT; That of Lagos Taken to Kwara

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 20th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Malam Atahiru Madami, the Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), has said that both Presidential and Senatorial election result sheets meant for the state  were found in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Madami said this on the sideline of the distribution of sensitive materials to each of the 16 local government areas in Kwara state at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ilorin on Wednesday.

“The result sheets for presidential and senatorial elections are with the FCT INEC. It was a mix-up and they will send it to us this evening”.

He added that the result sheet meant for Lagos state senatorial election also found its way to Kwara state.

Madami stated that the mix-up was of the  reasons the elections were postponed on Feb 16.

He  said with the postponement of the election, such situation would not repeat itself again, adding that preparations were on to ensure hitch free elections on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47342

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/inec-failure-election-result-sheets-for-kwara-found-in-fct-that-of-lagos-taken-to-kwara/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb – advertisement

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts