INEC Issues Registration Certificates to 21 New Political Parties

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has presented certificates of registration to the 21 newly registered political parties.

The political parties which received their certificates Wednesday in Abuja include: All Blending Party; All Grassroots Alliance; Alliance for New Nigeria; Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party; Coalition for Change: Freedom and Justice Party; Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria and Justice Must Prevail Party.

Other parties were: Legacy Party of Nigeria; Mass Action Joint Alliance; Modern Democratic Party; National Interest Party; National Rescue Mission; New Progressive Mission; New Progressive Movement; Nigeria Democratic Congress Party; People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty People’s Trust.

Also on the list of just registered party were Providence People’s Congress; Rebuild Nigeria Party; Restoration Party of Nigeria and Sustainable National Party.

The Chairman of INEC Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that the registration of the new parties was in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court, the Commission had also registered the Socialist Party of Nigeria, adding that the party has also been registered.

Prof. Yakubu pointed out that the registration of 22 new political parties was an addition to the existing 46 in the country.

The head of electoral body advised the new parties to operate within the of law at all times, as well as aspire to add value to the country’s democracy by adhering to to its principles which is rooted in the rule of law.

INEC has approved 21 new political parties since December 14, 2017. With the new development, the number of registered parties in the country has risen to 68.

