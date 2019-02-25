INEC to PDP: Collation of Presidential Results Will Continue

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the call by the opposition, People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has reacted that there was no basis for the party to reject the results of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections across the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi said the commission was doing the right thing and would not want to join issues with anyone or party.

“The results being announced are not full of errors, they are valid. We have not concluded the release of the results. We have just released 10 and we still have results of other states to declare.

“So, we will continue with what we are doing successfully and as expected of us. What we are doing is the right thing to be done,” Oyekanmi insisted.

PDP had, earlier in the evening, called for the cancellation of results of the elections, saying the polls were marred by malpractices. The party has also vowed to reject the result.

The collated results are being formally submitted at the National collation centre located at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

