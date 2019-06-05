Infantino Re-elected As FIFA President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been re-elected for a second term.

He was elected Wednesday at the Congress of the world football’s governing body in Paris.

The 49-year-old, who took charge of FIFA in February 2016, after the exit of his predecessor Sepp Blatter.

He was re-elected unopposed for a new term of four-years- which will run until 2023.

Ahead of his re-election, Infantino stressed that FIFA had been transformed into an organization “synonymous with credibility” as he addressed representatives of the 211 member Federations, before the Women’s World Cup begins in the French capital this Friday.

Infantino asserted: “Today nobody talks about crises, nobody talks about rebuilding FIFA from scratch, nobody talks about scandals, nobody talks about corruption, we talk about football,” insisted the Swiss-Italian lawyer, formerly secretary general of UEFA.

“The very least we can say is that we have turned the situation around.

“In three years and four months, this organization went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be, an organization that develops football, an organization that cares about football.”

Please follow and like us: