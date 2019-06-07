W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Insecurity: Buhari, Governors, Service Chiefs in Closed-Door Meeting

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, June 7th, 2019




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari Friday had his first security meeting with the State Governors and Service Chiefs in Abuja.

The meeting is the first of its type after Buhari’s second term inauguration which held last week Wednesday – May 29.

The porous state of security in some States in the Northern and Southern parts of the country is believed to be the first agenda of the closed-door meeting.

Governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano and Niger were in attendance at the critical meeting.

The Governors of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Kaduna, Rivers, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Oyo, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa and Enugu were also sighted at the Villa for the critical meeting.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48558

