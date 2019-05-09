Insecurity: Buhari Meets Security Chiefs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Security Chiefs over the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

The meeting which held inside the Presidents’ office started at 11 a.m and ended at about 3p.m.

At the end of the four-hour meeting, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ekwe Ibas, who briefed State House Correspondents, said the meeting was to appraise the President of the security situation generally after his short vacation abroad.

“The security agencies briefed him on what has been happening with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of this proliferation”, he said.

According to him, the President has also given directives that the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.

On the issue of kidnapping, Ibas said with the strategies set up by the Inspector General of Police, there had been remarkable drop in the rate of kidnapping, stressing that security situation was improving

Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Directorate of State Service

Apart from Chief of Naval Staff, those also present at the meeting includeChief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff and Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai;

Also in attendance were Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno; Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and Director-General, Directorate of State Service, Yusuf Bichi.

Please follow and like us: