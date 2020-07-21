Insecurity: Buhari, Senate Clash Over Resolution to Sack Service Chiefs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency says President Mohammadu Buhari has noted the resolution of the Senate calling on the service chiefs to resign.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He assured that the president will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

The Senate had on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the protracted insecurity in the country.

Adesina, however, said: “the Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.’’