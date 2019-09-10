Insecurity: Enugu CP Wants Partnership Among Stakeholders In Crime Fighting

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new Enugu State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Amad Abdurrahman, has solicited for corporation and support among stakeholders in various communities of the state to enable him wage war against crimes and criminalities in the area.

He however, advised criminal elements operating in the state to better quit their unholy acts and seek genuine source of livelihood, or be ready to face the music if apprehended.

African Examiner reports that the new Enugu police boss assumed office barely two weeks ago, after his predecessor, Suleiman Balarabe, was redeployed to the police headquarters in Abuja, following the alarming rate of kidnapping and killings in parts of the state.

Speaking weekend in Enugu at the end of a three – day Town Hall meeting in the three senatorial districts of the state organized by Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP, Abdurraham, vowed that criminals will have no hiding place in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the town hall meeting with the theme: “Community Policing with Focus on Police Services and Accountability”.was attended by stakeholders including members of the civil society organizations CSOs, Non government organizations NGO, police community Relations committee PCRC, Traditional and Religious leaders, town Union leaders, women groups, amongst others .

The CP, said he would leverage on the support from partners to deliver on the task given to him by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mr. Adamu Abubakar.

According to him, “When NPP and PCRC visited me, I realized that I have partners that will support me to deliver on the assignment that I have been given by the IGP.

He added that: “I am not in Enugu as an ordinary CP who will sit down and enjoy. I am sent to come and clean Enugu of crimes and criminalities.

“By my own training, I am not an armchair CP. I will take the fight to the people who are being hunted so that before they come out to contaminate the society, we will apprehend them so that they go and face the music.

The Enugu state intervention Lead of NPP, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot in an interview with newsmen, had stressed the need for all and sundry to always join hands with the police in fighting crime and criminality in the society ,urging urging the people of the state to give the new CP the needed support.

He said: “The CP has assured us that he would deepen the implementation of the community policing policy of the Inspector General of Police, so, we are paving the way through this programme to penetrate the communities.

Akpanufot noted that NPP was a progamme funded by the British Commission to work with the police and other security agencies to support their capacity, adding that “we are working with the police and other sister agencies to deliver their work effectively and efficiently, insisting that security remains the business of all and sundry.

He explained that the town hall meeting was designed by NPP, as a platform for stakeholders to interface with the police in the state with a view to sharing ideas on way forward for security challenges in the state.

NPP according to Mr. Apkanufot, is a programme funded by the British Commission and is currently running in four states in Nigeria which includes, Borno, Enugu, Kano and Lagos, saying it is aimed at supporting better policing in the country.

