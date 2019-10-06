Insecurity: Enugu Govt To Deploy Automated Drones for Surveillance

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Enugu State Executive Council has approved for the purchase of eighteen (18) automated drones for air surveillance within and outside the state for effective security management.

The council meeting which was chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, according to the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, also approved the immediate construction of three pedestrian bridges in Enugu urban to be located at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, by Holy Ghost Cathedral, Garki Awkunanaw and Mayor Bus-stop by Agbani Road.

He hinted that the council also approved the overlay of major roads in Enugu city, which were constructed by past administrations, as soon as the rains stop as a lasting measure to take care of potholes created during the rainy season.

Explaining further on the above, Aroh, who briefed newsmen alongside the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, said that the planned overlay of the roads was in addition to the ongoing repairs of identified potholes in Enugu urban and intercity roads. He added that this is to ensure that the major roads across Enugu city are sustained.

On security, the information commissioner further disclosed that the council ratified the earlier approval given by the last State Executive Council on May 28, 2019, approving the purchase of one hundred (100) Innoson Hilux vans to enhance the capabilities of the security agencies in the state.

Aroh also stated that 260 vehicles as well as motorcycles and bicycles are to be handed over to Forest Guards, Neighborhood Watch groups, among others, for community policing, noting that the security vehicles have been supplied, adding that communication gadgets and other security facilities are being installed on the vehicles to ensure maximum effectiveness.

According to him, the choice of indigenous manufactured vehicles from Innoson Motors demonstrates the state government’s commitment to encourage local industries, create jobs for teeming youths and protect local investments.

“We have extracted commitment from Innoson Group to establish a service center in Enugu, consequent upon this purchase.

This service center is going to provide part of the technical services for the maintenance of these vehicles, in addition to a one-year maintenance guarantee that was given to the state government by Innoson Motors in line with our purchase agreement.

