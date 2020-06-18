Insecurity: Excuses Will No Longer Be Tolerated, Buhari Warns Service Chiefs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian service chiefs that he will no longer tolerate excuses over protracted killings in parts of the country.

The president stated this today (Thursday) during a security meeting held with service chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said Buhari expected the service chiefs to henceforth live up to expectations.

Buhari also stressed the need for all the government security agencies to collaborate in order to tackle the spate of insecurity.

Reports also said the President charged the office of the NSA to meet with governors of the Northwest states and that of Niger State, for briefing and strategic response to the banditry problem in their domains.

African Examiner reports that only last week over 140 people were killed in banditry, kidnapping across Nigeria even as the United States expressed worry over the incessant killings advising the Buhari administration to ensure the protection of Nigerian citizens.

Those at the meeting with the president include: Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Others are: Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency Air Vice Marshal Mohammded Sani Usman; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai; Director General of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Minister of Defence Brig Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) and Director General Nigeria Intelligence Agency Ahmed Rufai Abubakar among others.