Insecurity: Gunmen Attack Police Station in Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, August 25th, 2019

From  Ignatius Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen on Sunday reportedly attacked the Ikirike Police Station of Enugu Command, South-East Nigeria.

Sources revealed that  the armed men arrived at the station with the pretence that they came to report an incident, after which they unleashed terror on the station, throwing resident of the area into fear.

Although, the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu confirmed the incident, but he did not say whether there was any casualty or if the station’s armory was touched  by the hoodlums..

The  Police Spokesman in the state , who did  not give details of the attack, simply said the Command has launched a manhunt on perpetrators of the crime, saying the culprits will have no hiding place.

 

 

