Insecurity: Pastor Wants Men of God to Tackle Nigerian Politicians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disturbed by various problems facing the country over the years, a senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Pastor Adewale Giwa on Friday said religious leaders in Nigeria will be held accountable by God for failure to confront politicians.

In a statement sent to journalists, Giwa wondered why majority of religious leaders are silent over issues concerning the lives of Nigerians.

He specifically urged them to speak out and call politicians to order with a view to bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

“When do we get thing right in Nigeria? Over the years, politicians have thrown us into darkness; religious leaders that are supposed to speak on behalf of the people have been compromised.

“Those who are speaking for justice are few. Does the bible teach us that way? In a very real sense, politics is one of the most important areas in which Christians demonstrate love to neighbors. In fact, how can Christians claim to care about others and not engage the arena that most profoundly shapes basic rights and freedoms?

“Caring for those who are hungry, thirsty, naked, sick and lonely are all important to Jesus and should be done by His followers as well. Jesus said, “As you did it to one of the least of these you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40).

“In the book of Jeremiah 29:7, it clearly says, ‘But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.’ This chapter is referring to Babylon, the prophet recognized that secular government served a legitimate purpose in God’s plan for Israel. This is still true. Today, majority of Pastors, Imams, etc are no longer telling the truth.

“God is sending me to tell them that they will be held responsible. It is time Nigeria gets out of bad leadership that has put the nation into disorderliness. We will continue to pray for the peace of Nigeria, but prayer alone is not enough. There is need to face the truth, tell the truth and let the truth set us free,” he stated.

Besides, Giwa, who was a former correspondent of DAILY TRUST and DAILY NEWSWATCH NEWSPAPERS also lamented that religious leaders are not doing anything to save the country, adding that they, rather aggravate the sufferings of Nigerians and worsen their conditions.

“They have made life inconvenient for the poor members worshiping in their churches/mosques. Imagine a minister of God having a private university that is not affordable for the children of the poor in his church, is that salvation?

“Are we doing what the Bible tells us to be doing in Proverbs 19:17 that says,’ whosoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord and he will reward them for what they have done.”

“God reward all the clergies according to the works of their hands in relation with the conditions of the people, and God will also reward politicians who have failed to let Nigerians enjoy good leadership.

