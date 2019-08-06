Insecurity: Ugwuanyi Sends Anti-Kidapping Bill To Enugu State Assembly

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Worried by the recent alarming spate of insecurity in the state, the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government in Enugu State on Monday rose from a crucial meeting with Vigilante/Nieghbourhood Watch groups in the 17 local government areas of the state and sent an Anti-kidnapping Bill to the state assembly.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, shortly after the meeting, explained that the state government also resolved to immediately overhaul the Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch structure in the state for optimized service delivery, adding that the Enugu State Neigbourhood Watch Law 2016 will equally be reviewed.

The administration further resolved to employ 1,700 Forest Guards within 30 days, comprising 100 persons per Local Government Area, in compliance with the recent decision of the South East Governors Forum on Community Policing.

It informed interested applicants with passion for service to submit their application at the office of the Security Chief of the Department of State Services (DSS) in their respective local government areas of origin for necessary actions.

The state government also approved the payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, reassuring its commitment to the peace and security of the people.

Our Correspondent reports that Enugu state has been under serious tension in the last 4 days ,following the gruesome murder of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, by unknown gun men last Thursday, and Sunday’s kidnap of a traditional ruler and his wife in Awgu local government area of the state.

