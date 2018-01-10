Insurgency: Troops Foil Suicide Bomb Attempt In Borno

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops under Operation Lafiya Dole Tuesday morning foiled an attempt by three female suicide bombers to unleash attack on Gamboru town in Ngala Local Government area of Borno.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, of the Operation Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed that troops deployed to Gamboru averted “what would have been a major devastating suicide attack’ by three female Boko Haram insurgents”.

Col. Nwachukwu explained that troops on patrol intercepted two female suicide bombers while trying to infiltrate the Unguwar Yobe area of Gamboru at about 6. 45 a.m, Tuesday.

The troops he indicated neutralized the insurgents and diffused the Improvised Explosive Devices strapped to their bodies.

“A third female suicide bomber was intercepted within the same general area, she confessed that they were deployed at about 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday to unleash mayhem on Gamboru town.

“The suicide bomber also revealed the location where she hid her IED vest and led the troops to recover it.

“The recovered vests and the surviving suicide bomber have been taken into custody for further interrogations” the Army Spokesman narrated.

The suspected suicide bomber reportedly sneaked into a local mosque and detonated an improvised explosive device.

It would be that 10 people including a suspected teenage male suicide bomber were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque last Wednesday – January 10 in the Northeastern town of Gamboru, Borno North East Nigeria.

