W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Insurgency: Troops Foil Suicide Bomb Attempt In Borno

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, January 10th, 2018

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops under Operation Lafiya Dole Tuesday morning foiled an attempt by three female suicide bombers to unleash attack on Gamboru town in Ngala Local Government area of Borno.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, of the Operation Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed that troops deployed to Gamboru averted “what would have been a major devastating suicide attack’ by three female Boko Haram insurgents”.

Col. Nwachukwu explained that troops on patrol intercepted two female suicide bombers while trying to infiltrate the Unguwar Yobe area of Gamboru at about 6. 45 a.m, Tuesday.

The troops he indicated neutralized the insurgents and diffused the Improvised Explosive Devices strapped to their bodies.

“A third female suicide bomber was intercepted within the same general area, she confessed that they were deployed at about 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday to unleash mayhem on Gamboru town.

“The suicide bomber also revealed the location where she hid her IED vest and led the troops to recover it.

“The recovered vests and the surviving suicide bomber have been taken into custody for further interrogations” the Army Spokesman narrated.

The suspected suicide bomber reportedly sneaked into a local mosque and detonated an improvised explosive device.

It would be that 10 people including a suspected teenage male suicide bomber were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque last Wednesday – January 10 in the Northeastern town of Gamboru, Borno North East Nigeria.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42221

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/insurgency-troops-foil-suicide-bomb-attempt-in-borno/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#failedpromises

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

FirstBank – advertisement

OPAN



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts