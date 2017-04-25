IPOB: Court Grants Nnamdi Kanu Bail on Health Grounds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday admitted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to bail on health grounds.

Kanu was arrested on October 15, 2015 in Lagos and charged with treason and terrorism.

In a brief ruling, Justice Binta Nyako, said that she was convinced that Kanu was ill and needed more medical attention than the Nigerian Prisons was giving him.

“The first defendant, Nnamdi Kanu, has appealed to the court for bail based on health grounds and it is only the living that can stand trial.

“So I am minded to grant him bail so that he can attend to his health and face his trial alive,” Nyako said.

Please follow and like us: