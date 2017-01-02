IPOB Invites International Observers to Monitor Kanu’s Trial

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the January 10, 2017 resumption of trial of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the group has invited international observers to come and monitor the court proceeding.

IPOB, also called on its teeming supporters and freedom fighters across Nigeria and elsewhere to be in court that day to witness the proceeding.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful Sunday, said among those that would observe the court session in Abuja are International Human Rights Groups, International Media organisations and other foreign observers.

“All Indigenous People of Biafra family members are expected to be in Abuja on that day 10th of January 2017.

“This is to let the world know how formidable and resolute we are towards ensuring that justice is done in the case of our leader and to remind the world that the restoration of our God-given nation called Biafra is irreversible and on course”.

The group’s Spokeman added: “Therefore, we are expecting the entire members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Biafrans that reside in Abuja and its environs to be in court on that fateful day in Abuja to witness the court proceedings of the case between our leader and Muhammadu Buhari”,

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that Biafran agitators, had earlier kicked against plans by the Federal government to try the incarcerated IPOB leader secretly.

