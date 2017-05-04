IPOB Leader Kanu, Arrives Enugu, Proceeds to Biafran Cenotaph to Pray

FROM IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

The recently released Leader of the rebellious Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday arrived Enugu state, where he is expected to meet with his supporters.

African Examiner reports that this is the first time the pro-Biafra agitator is stepping his feet on the South-East, days after he was left off the hook by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.

A Source close to the group who craved anonymity disclosed that Kanu moved straight to the Biafra cenotaph located at Ngwo in Enugu North council area of the the state.

According to the source, he was seen kissing the feet of Biafran fallen heroes at the Cenotaph.

“Nnamdi Kanu arrived Biafraland just now and has just finished praying to the Most High at the Cenotaph at Enugu.

“Mysteriously his convoy arrived at the Cenotaph exactly 12 noon to commence the prayers.

“Whenever Nnamdi Kanu enters Biafraland, he would first go to Hill Top Ngwo to pray at the Cenotaph before proceeding to his home to see his parents and his people.

“He has paid his customary homage to the memory of our fallen heroes”, the source stated.

The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful , when contacted confirmed the development.

