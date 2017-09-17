IPOB: Orji Kalu Blasts Kanu, Says His Action Justifies Military Operations in Southeast

ABIA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria, the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has justified the deployment of troops in the South East region to checkmate the group’s activities.

The former Abia State Governor stated this on the side-line of the opening of the 2017 Annual Youth Summit organized by Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikoyi, in collaboration with Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation at his ‘Camp Neya’ country home in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia.

The current military operation in the South-East, code-named “Operation Python Dance II” Kalu explained was intended to stem the rising wave of kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the area.

He said that the current tension resulting from the actions of IPOB leader Kanu could have been avoided, if he had respected his bail conditions.

“If Kanu had abided by his bail conditions, all these would not have happened.

“If the court gives an order, you are bound to abide by it whether good or bad. Then you can return to court to challenge the order.”

Kalu who is pro-restructuring of Nigeria, explained that such a step was not a break-up of the country and quickly reminded his kinsmen that the break-up of Nigeria would not be in their interest.

He said that given the huge investments by Ndigbo in different parts of the country, the people of South-East stood to suffer more than any other tribe, should Nigeria split.

Ndigbo, he advised, should stop boxing themselves to a corner because they were serious contenders and members Nigeria.

He, therefore, advised those agitating for the dissolution of Nigeria to have a rethink and work towards achieving peace and harmony in the country.

“The struggle for Biafra is not a serious one. Those agitating for the break-up of Nigeria should stop.

“Ndigbo should rather struggle for equity and justice so that they can feel safe to live and work in any part of the country.

“It is true that Ndigbo are marginalized but even our own people have at one time or the other also marginalized us.”

Kalu, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, lent his support to the call for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference recommendation on restructuring the country.

“Nigeria has grown beyond the level where Governors should continue to converge in Abuja every month to share Federal Allocation.”

Kalu also underscored the need for the creation of additional states in the South-East to bring it at par with other geo-political zones in the country./NAN

