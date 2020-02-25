Iran’s Health Minister Tested Positive to Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, Iraj Harirchi and an MP Mahmoud Sadeghi, have both tested positive to the new coronavirus Covid – 19.

The development happened as the country struggles to contain an outbreak that has killed 15.

The country is one of three hot-spots outside China causing concern that the virus could be becoming a pandemic.

The infected Minister had on Monday denied covering up the scale of the outbreak. He appeared to be in discomfort as he spoke to reporters.

Iran has reported 95 cases, but the actual number is thought to be higher.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the sudden increase in cases in the country is “deeply concerning”.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Washington was concerned that Iran may have concealed “vital details” about its outbreak and urged all nations to “tell the truth about the coronavirus“.

More people have died in Iran from the virus than anywhere else outside China.

The other countries currently in the spotlight are South Korea and Italy, where cases have surged in recent days.

Over 80,000 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been reported worldwide since it emerged last year. Also, about 2,700 patients have died – the vast majority in China.

However, the situation in Iran – home to holy sites that attract millions every year and in a region where several countries have weak health systems – has caused great concern about a mass outbreak in the Middle East.